Mastung: Three men arrested for raping, murdering 10-year-old

The Mastung police have arrested three men for raping and murdering a 10-year-old child in Balochistan’s Kanak.

“The suspect disposed of the child’s body in a hilly area far away from the city,” Deputy Commissioner Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas said in a press conference Monday.

Last week, a special police team was formed in Quetta to investigate the crime. The police exhumed the 10-year-old’s body and collected DNA samples which were sent to a forensic lab.

The medical reports corroborate the rape, Commissioner Ilyas said. The suspects are being questioned by the police and further investigations are underway.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.