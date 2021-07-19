Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Mastung: Three men arrested for raping, murdering 10-year-old

Police exhumed child's body, collected DNA samples

Posted: Jul 19, 2021
Photo: File

The Mastung police have arrested three men for raping and murdering a 10-year-old child in Balochistan’s Kanak.

“The suspect disposed of the child’s body in a hilly area far away from the city,” Deputy Commissioner Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas said in a press conference Monday.

Last week, a special police team was formed in Quetta to investigate the crime. The police exhumed the 10-year-old’s body and collected DNA samples which were sent to a forensic lab.

The medical reports corroborate the rape, Commissioner Ilyas said. The suspects are being questioned by the police and further investigations are underway.






 

 
 

 

