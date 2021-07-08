Maryam Nawaz arrives in Kashmir to campaign for AJK Elections

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the vice-president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, arrived in Kashmir on Thursday to campaign for the upcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a public rally in Muzaffarabad, she remarked that the PML-N is not the same party anymore, it now knows how to snatch back ‘stolen’ seats. “Those who are planning to rig the elections should know they can’t run away with it,” she said.

Four PML-N ministers, a presidential adviser, and assembly members have reportedly left the party before the elections. Sardar Mir Akbar and Chaudhry Shehzad Mehmood, who are members of the legislative assembly, are expected to join PTI, along with Ali Raza. Sardar Sikander and his son Revenue Minister Farooq Sikander will join the Muslim Conference, while Raja Abdul Qayyum has returned his PML-N election ticket. Aijaz Yousaf has decided to contest the election on an independent seat.

Maryam said PML-N’s victory in the Daska re-election showed that the party knows how to fight for its right. She said she is not scared about losing elections to PTI. “We did lose the Gilgit-Baltistan election, but they should remember how even winning horses lost after switching from PML-N to PTI.”

She criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for showing helplessness against India’s atrocities in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir. “Nawaz Sharif was the leader who made the Indian prime minister come on his doorstep, while during Imran Khan’s reign as the premier, India was allowed the audacity to revoke Kashmir’s special status,” she said.

The PML-N leader is set to address a rally in the AJK capital later tonight.

Direct elections on 45 seats of the Azad Kashmir legislative assembly are set to be held on July 25, Sunday. Four constituencies have been added to the elections this year.

Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu.

Last month, the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir handed over the security of the upcoming polls to the Pakistan Rangers.

A ban has been imposed on the approval of developmental projects, inaugurations, and foundation stone laying ceremonies, and inspection of developmental projects in the region. The election commission has also imposed a ban on transfers, promotions, and new appointments in all government institutions.