Markets reopen in Naran valley after negotiations with traders

Markets have reopened in the Naran Valley after successful negotiations between the administration and traders Thursday night.

All hotels and restaurants have re-opened and travel has started again, Kagan Development Authority Director-General Mohammad Asif said.

Action has been taken against illegal encroachments under the order of the Peshawar High Court. Sixty people were arrested on charges of interfering with government orders on Thursday.

Action will be taken against illegal tent villages on Friday.

Commissioner Hazara Riaz Mehsud and DIG Naran are also present in the valley. The situation is under control now.

Officials of the Kaghan Development Authority reached multiple tourist spots in Naran and began removing encroachments from the bed of River Kunhar on Thursday.

The deputy superintendent of Balakot police was injured in firing during an anti-encroachment operation. Hotel owners attacked the government authorities and hurled stones at them. They damaged the authority’s vehicles as well. “In the middle of the chaos, one of the protesters opened fire and injured the Balakot DSP,” an officer said.

The anti-encroachment operation was initiated after PM Imran Khan announced multiple development projects for Naran and Kaghan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.