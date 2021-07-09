Friday, July 9, 2021  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Markets reopen in Naran valley after negotiations with traders

All hotels and restaurants have re-opened

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Listen to the story
Markets have reopened in the Naran Valley after successful negotiations between the administration and traders Thursday night. All hotels and restaurants have re-opened and travel has started again, Kagan Development Authority Director-General Mohammad Asif said. Action has been taken against illegal encroachments under the order of the Peshawar High Court. Sixty people were arrested on charges of interfering with government orders on Thursday. Action will be taken against illegal tent villages on Friday. Commissioner Hazara Riaz Mehsud and DIG Naran are also present in the valley. The situation is under control now. Officials of the Kaghan Development Authority reached multiple tourist spots in Naran and began removing encroachments from the bed of River Kunhar on Thursday. The deputy superintendent of Balakot police was injured in firing during an anti-encroachment operation. Hotel owners attacked the government authorities and hurled stones at them. They damaged the authority's vehicles as well. "In the middle of the chaos, one of the protesters opened fire and injured the Balakot DSP," an officer said. The anti-encroachment operation was initiated after PM Imran Khan announced multiple development projects for Naran and Kaghan. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Markets have reopened in the Naran Valley after successful negotiations between the administration and traders Thursday night.

All hotels and restaurants have re-opened and travel has started again, Kagan Development Authority Director-General Mohammad Asif said.

Action has been taken against illegal encroachments under the order of the Peshawar High Court. Sixty people were arrested on charges of interfering with government orders on Thursday.

Action will be taken against illegal tent villages on Friday.

Commissioner Hazara Riaz Mehsud and DIG Naran are also present in the valley. The situation is under control now.

Officials of the Kaghan Development Authority reached multiple tourist spots in Naran and began removing encroachments from the bed of River Kunhar on Thursday.

The deputy superintendent of Balakot police was injured in firing during an anti-encroachment operation. Hotel owners attacked the government authorities and hurled stones at them. They damaged the authority’s vehicles as well. “In the middle of the chaos, one of the protesters opened fire and injured the Balakot DSP,” an officer said.

The anti-encroachment operation was initiated after PM Imran Khan announced multiple development projects for Naran and Kaghan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Anti Encroachment Campaign markets Naran Valley Peshawar high court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
naran valley hotels, naran valley, naran valley encroachment,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Pakistan issues notices to Qatar Airways, flydubai over flight delays
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Usman Mirza arrested for blackmailing, assaulting Islamabad woman, man
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi student dies after being attacked by bull
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi neurologist suffering from Naegleria fowleri put on ventilator
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.