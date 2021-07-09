Man who attacked Mufti Usmani suffers from paranoid schizophrenia: doctor

The man who attacked renowned religious cleric Mufti Taqi Usmani suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, it was revealed Friday.

He has been seeking treatment at a private healthcare centre in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Al-Syed Psychiatric Institute, since 2015.

Dr Syed Ajmal Kazmi, a consultant psychiatrist, told SAMAA Digital that Asim Laiq, the suspect, was his patient and he has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. People with paranoid schizophrenia see hallucinations and delusions which blurs the line between what is real and what isn’t, making it difficult for them to lead a typical life.

Laiq used to hallucinate things, Dr Kazmi said. Hallucinations are sensory experiences that appear real but have been created by a person’s mind. He was suspicious of other people and always feared others were making plans against him, the doctor shared.

“Like other patients of paranoid schizophrenia, Laiq considered everyone, including his family members, his enemies,” Kazmi added.

“I am not exactly why Laiq was carrying a knife with him but schizophrenic patients usually carry something to protect themselves from their enemies,” he explained.

Laiq was been given medication to stabilise his mood swings. The medicines can’t, however, cure the mental health disorder; they can just control their symptoms.

His family had thought that he may recover from the disorder after marriage, so they got him married, the doctor said. When his wife found out about this, she parted ways with him in December.

The doctor said that Laiq stopped visiting him after his separation. His sister had visited him and informed him that he is worried about Laiq as he has stopped taking his medication. Kazmi advised his sister to give him medicines forcefully or admit him to the hospital for proper treatment.

Laiq is a religious man and he offers prayers five times a day. He was a follower of Mufti Taqi Usmani too, the doctor said.

On Thursday, Mufti Usmani was attacked by him while he was meeting people at Darul Uloom Korangi after Fajr prayers. The next day, the police registered an FIR against the suspect under the section of attempted murder at the Awami Colony police station.

Later in the day, a Karachi court handed over the suspect into police custody on a one-day physical remand.

