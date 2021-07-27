Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Man arrested for murdering woman, infant son in Rawalpindi

Wajid Ali also raped the woman

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A man was arrested on Tuesday for murdering a woman and her 16-month-old son in Rawalpindi's Mohutra Mohra. Last week, the victim, who begged on the streets, took a motorcycle ride with Wajid Ali, according to the police. "He took the woman and her son to a forest in the area, raped her, and then stabbed both of them," the investigation officer said. The victim's relatives found them critically injured and rushed them to the DHQ Hospital, Rawalpindi. The 30-year-old woman and her son succumbed to the injuries. The police arrested Ali on Tuesday, three days after the crime was committed. "He kept changing his location to mislead the police," the police officer added. An FIR under sections 302 [punishment for murder], 324 [attempt to murder], and 376 [punishment for rape] under the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered at the Chountra police station. The police have started questioning the suspect and further investigations are under way. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram
