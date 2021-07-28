Mahoor Shahzad apologises for her ‘Pathan’ comment

Mahoor Shahzad is a 24-year-old Pakistani badminton player who represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

A video clip of Shahzad has gone viral on the social media. In the 21-second clip, which was recorded after her second defeat in Olympics’ badminton event on Tuesday, she can be heard saying, “People appreciated me a lot, but yes, there are some of our badminton players, who are just like ‘Pathan’. And because I am number one [badminton player] in Pakistan and played in Olympics, so some of our Pakistani badminton players are really jealous how come I have reached this position.”

“Pakistanis have a problem that they don’t want to do it nor they would let anyone else do it,” Shahzad said before the clip abruptly ends.

On early Wednesday [Pakistan time], Shahzad posted an apology note on her social media accounts.

“I am writing this apology for my Pathan brothers,” she said. “In no way I intend to pass any racist comments. There are some Pakistani badminton players who are running a negative campaign against me, so I only referred to them in this video.”

“I am sorry from the core of my heart for hurting the feelings of my Pathan brothers and sisters.”

“Whatever I have achieved and where I stand today is because of the love and support of all of you,” she said.