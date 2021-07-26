Monday, July 26, 2021  | 15 Zilhaj, 1442
Lodhran family makes daughter-in-law drink acid for ‘breaking mobile charger’

FIR to be registered after medical reports come out: police

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A family in Lodhran’s Dunyapur made their 22-year-old daughter-in-law drink acid for breaking a mobile charger, the police said Monday.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the victim narrated that her mother-in-law suspected she had broken a mobile charger. “She, along with my sister-in-law and brother-in-law, forced me to drink acid, beat me up, and tried to electrocute me.”

The woman escaped after she told them that she wants to use the washroom. She was immediately rushed to the hospital by her niece.

The victim’s family has submitted a complaint at the Dunyapur police station. According to SHO Mubashir Awan, the FIR will be registered after the 22-year-old’s medical reports come.

Domestic violence in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lodhran, dunyapur, acid attack, domestic violence in Pakistan, acid attack
 

