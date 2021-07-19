Lightning strike kills three in Neelum Valley

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A lightning strike killed three people and injured two in Neelum Valley early Monday morning.

The victims were sleeping in a temporary housing unit in a village in Upper Bata, according to the authorities.

The deceased have been identified as a woman and her two children: a son, and a daughter. Her husband was injured along with their other daughter.

The injured people have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital where they are seeking treatment.

What to do when lightning strikes?

Find a safe, enclosed shelter such as homes, offices, shopping centres, or hard-top vehicles.

If you are in an open space then seek shelter immediately.

Do not take shelter beneath isolated trees or rocky overhand.

Don't stay near tall structures or lie on concrete floors.

If you are in a group then separate from each other.

Immediately get out of and away from lakes, or other water bodies.

