Lightning strike kills three in Neelum Valley

Two people injured
A lightning strike killed three people and injured two in Neelum Valley early Monday morning.
The victims were sleeping in a temporary housing unit in a village in Upper Bata, according to the authorities.
The deceased have been identified as a woman and her two children: a son, and a daughter. Her husband was injured along with their other daughter.
The injured people have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital where they are seeking treatment.
