Lawyer’s petition backfires against plan to block unvaccinated people’s SIMs

A lawyer has challenged the Sindh government’s proposal to block the SIMs of unvaccinated people.

Sohail Ahmed Advocate filed a petition in the Sindh High Court on Friday. He said that the government cannot impose its decision on the public and it is people’s responsibility to get vaccinated.

The government will have to pass a law or an ordinance.

Justice Shafi Muhammad Siddiqui asked how he can ask for legislation. “Do you know a coronavirus-affected person is like a walking bomb in the city?”

The court said that the government cares about everyone, including lawyers. Justice Siddiqui said a corona-affected person can infect 200 others.

He asked if the petitioner has any notification issued by the government about blocking SIMs.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the application and fined the lawyer Rs25,000.

On July 23, the provincial government said it would request the federal government to block unvaccinated people’s SIMs.