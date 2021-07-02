Larkana SP, SHO suspended over rising crime rate

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Larkana SP Shah Jahan Shah and SHO Shahid Memon have been suspended because of increasing crimes in their area.

It has been reported that Rs150 million were stolen in their area recently.

On Thursday, people in Larkana had staged a protest against the increase in crimes. They claimed that there is no one to look after them as the government has turned a blind eye towards their problems.

Traffic remained suspended for five hours because of the protest.

Protesters said that crimes such as robberies and muggings have increased in Naudero, which is the constituency of PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Faryal Talpur.

