Lahore student arrested for raping third-grader at school: police

She was raped on June 21

Posted: Jul 3, 2021
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A student has been arrested for raping a third-grader at his school, the Lahore police said Saturday. He was arrested in Nishtar Colony.

Investigation DIG Shariq Jamal said that the student was arrested after the child identified him. They studied at the same school.

He remarked that more details will come to the front after the suspect’s DNA test report comes.

On July 2, the child’s father had filed a case at the Nishtar Colony police station under Section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the family, the crime took place nine days ago. “On June 21, my daughter came back home from her school at 10am and immediately went to bed,” the survivor’s mother said. When the eight-year-old woke up, she told her parents that a man at the school raped her. She added that her teachers threatened to expel her if she told anyone about it.

child abuse Lahore VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
