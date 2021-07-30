Friday, July 30, 2021  | 19 Zilhaj, 1442
Lahore sets up Covid-19 check posts to ensure SOP implementation

They will be established in 24 areas

Posted: Jul 30, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

The district administration of Lahore has decided to establish check posts in 24 localities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. People will be given free masks and hand sanitisers at the check posts. The police officers will advise people to get vaccinated against the deadly virus as well. Posts will be set up near bus stands, big markets, and main roads such as Liberty, Mall Road, G-1 Market, and Ichhra. Officers at the check posts will announce Covid-19 SOPs on loudspeakers. According to Lahore Commissioner Captain Muhammad Usman, the step has been taken to prevent a lockdown in the city. "To prevent any tough decisions it's important people follow all the precautionary measures." Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid revealed 70% of coronavirus cases in the province are of the Delta variant. So far, more than 11,000 people in Punjab have succumbed to the virus.
