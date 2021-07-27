Tuesday, July 27, 2021  | 16 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore seminary teacher assaults 13-year-old student for taking an off

Suspect flees, two people detained

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Listen to the story
A seminary teacher in Lahore assaulted and beat up a 13-year-old student for remaining absent from class for a day without informing the management, the police said Tuesday. When the student went back home, his father called the police and filed a complaint after seeing the assault marks. "He was absent for just a day and they beat my child black and blue," the teenager's father told the police. The prime suspect managed to escape from the crime scene. The police have detained two men from the seminary's management and have begun questioning them. Special teams have been formed to arrest the culprit as soon as possible. Last month, Mufti Azizur Rehman of Lahore’s Jamia Manzoorul Islamia was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a madrassa student. The student (who identified himself but who we will not name), had registered an FIR at the North Cantt Police Station in Lahore. He said that he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013. “During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.” He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed. He was terminated by his madrassa and his party, the JUI-F, suspended his party membership after the videos went viral. Rehman confessed to the heinous crime in police custody on June 20. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A seminary teacher in Lahore assaulted and beat up a 13-year-old student for remaining absent from class for a day without informing the management, the police said Tuesday.

When the student went back home, his father called the police and filed a complaint after seeing the assault marks.

“He was absent for just a day and they beat my child black and blue,” the teenager’s father told the police.

The prime suspect managed to escape from the crime scene. The police have detained two men from the seminary’s management and have begun questioning them.

Special teams have been formed to arrest the culprit as soon as possible.

Last month, Mufti Azizur Rehman of Lahore’s Jamia Manzoorul Islamia was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a madrassa student.

The student (who identified himself but who we will not name), had registered an FIR at the North Cantt Police Station in Lahore. He said that he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013. “During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.”

He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary.

Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed. He was terminated by his madrassa and his party, the JUI-F, suspended his party membership after the videos went viral. Rehman confessed to the heinous crime in police custody on June 20.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore seminary student
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore seminary student tortured, Lahore student, Lahore seminary teacher
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.