Lahore seminary teacher assaults 13-year-old student for taking an off

A seminary teacher in Lahore assaulted and beat up a 13-year-old student for remaining absent from class for a day without informing the management, the police said Tuesday.

When the student went back home, his father called the police and filed a complaint after seeing the assault marks.

“He was absent for just a day and they beat my child black and blue,” the teenager’s father told the police.

The prime suspect managed to escape from the crime scene. The police have detained two men from the seminary’s management and have begun questioning them.

Special teams have been formed to arrest the culprit as soon as possible.

Last month, Mufti Azizur Rehman of Lahore’s Jamia Manzoorul Islamia was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a madrassa student.

The student (who identified himself but who we will not name), had registered an FIR at the North Cantt Police Station in Lahore. He said that he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013. “During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.”

He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary.

Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed. He was terminated by his madrassa and his party, the JUI-F, suspended his party membership after the videos went viral. Rehman confessed to the heinous crime in police custody on June 20.

