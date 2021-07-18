Lahore reports 50 Delta variant cases in 15 days

Lahore has reported 50 cases of the Delta variant in the last 15 days, according to the Punjab health authorities.

The infection rate of the strain, first reported in India, is increasing with every passing day in the province. The Delta variant rapidly spreads from one person to another and is, therefore, very fatal, doctors said.

Over 70% of coronavirus cases reported in the province are of the Delta strain, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department concluded in a research.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 415 new Covid-19 cases of which 246 were from Lahore.

Earlier this week, the government decided to observe an SOP compliance week in Lahore’s high-risk areas from July 9 to July 18. New precautionary measures were announced to prevent the fourth wave of the virus.

All gyms, restaurants, hotels, cinemas to establish desks for vaccination certificate checks or sending CNICs to 1166

All employees to get inoculated

Hotel bookings only allowed for vaccinated people

No dine-in after 12am

Only vaccinated people allowed inside restaurants

200 people to be accommodated inside wedding halls

Delta variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, previously known as the Indian variant, has spread to more than 70 countries. It was first detected in India, in December 2020. It is highly transmissible and appears to make COVID-19 more severe.

The variant appears to cause alarmingly severe symptoms, such as Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss, and joint pain.

How to protect yourself

The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same: