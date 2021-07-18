Sunday, July 18, 2021  | 7 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore reports 50 Delta variant cases in 15 days

New strain highly transmissible: experts

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Lahore has reported 50 cases of the Delta variant in the last 15 days, according to the Punjab health authorities. The infection rate of the strain, first reported in India, is increasing with every passing day in the province. The Delta variant rapidly spreads from one person to another and is, therefore, very fatal, doctors said. Over 70% of coronavirus cases reported in the province are of the Delta strain, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department concluded in a research. In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 415 new Covid-19 cases of which 246 were from Lahore. Earlier this week, the government decided to observe an SOP compliance week in Lahore's high-risk areas from July 9 to July 18. New precautionary measures were announced to prevent the fourth wave of the virus. All gyms, restaurants, hotels, cinemas to establish desks for vaccination certificate checks or sending CNICs to 1166 All employees to get inoculated Hotel bookings only allowed for vaccinated people No dine-in after 12am Only vaccinated people allowed inside restaurants 200 people to be accommodated inside wedding halls Delta variant The Delta variant of the coronavirus, previously known as the Indian variant, has spread to more than 70 countries. It was first detected in India, in December 2020. It is highly transmissible and appears to make COVID-19 more severe. The variant appears to cause alarmingly severe symptoms, such as Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss, and joint pain. How to protect yourselfThe guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same: Sanitize hands more oftenWear a maskAvoid public gatheringsGet vaccinated as soon as possibleAvoid meeting people with symptomsAvoid unnecessary travel
FaceBook WhatsApp

Lahore has reported 50 cases of the Delta variant in the last 15 days, according to the Punjab health authorities.

The infection rate of the strain, first reported in India, is increasing with every passing day in the province. The Delta variant rapidly spreads from one person to another and is, therefore, very fatal, doctors said.

Over 70% of coronavirus cases reported in the province are of the Delta strain, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department concluded in a research.

In the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 415 new Covid-19 cases of which 246 were from Lahore.

Earlier this week, the government decided to observe an SOP compliance week in Lahore’s high-risk areas from July 9 to July 18. New precautionary measures were announced to prevent the fourth wave of the virus.

  • All gyms, restaurants, hotels, cinemas to establish desks for vaccination certificate checks or sending CNICs to 1166
  • All employees to get inoculated
  • Hotel bookings only allowed for vaccinated people
  • No dine-in after 12am
  • Only vaccinated people allowed inside restaurants
  • 200 people to be accommodated inside wedding halls

Delta variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, previously known as the Indian variant, has spread to more than 70 countries. It was first detected in India, in December 2020. It is highly transmissible and appears to make COVID-19 more severe.

The variant appears to cause alarmingly severe symptoms, such as Stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss, and joint pain.

How to protect yourself
The guidelines to avoid exposure to the new variant are the same:

  • Sanitize hands more often
  • Wear a mask
  • Avoid public gatherings
  • Get vaccinated as soon as possible
  • Avoid meeting people with symptoms
  • Avoid unnecessary travel

 
Delta Variant government updates Lahore
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Delta variant, coronavirus, covid-19 cases, coronavirus delta variant,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.