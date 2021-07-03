Saturday, July 3, 2021  | 22 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Lahore men booked for illegally selling Covid-19 vaccines

They sold AstraZeneca doses for Rs4,000 each

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The police have booked two employees of the Lahore Expo Centre for selling coronavirus vaccines to Pakistanis travelling abroad. The FIR was registered by the centre in-charge Rana Naveed. According to the complaint, Rehan and Shahzaib took Rs4,000 for administering AstraZeneca vaccines. A case has been registered against them under sections relating to fraud and bribery. The Punjab government earlier received complaints from multiple vaccinations centres about wastage of doses and fake inoculation certificates. On Saturday, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid formed a four-member committee to investigate corruption at immunisation centres across the province. Recently, Punjab increased its Covid-19 vaccination centres to 657 across the province, of which 57 are in Lahore. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
