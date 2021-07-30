Lahore man wants Nawaz Sharif’s name removed from schools, hospitals

A man has gone to court to get former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name removed from the names of roads, hospitals, educational institutes and other public places.

Raza Khan said that many hospitals, educational institutes, public parks and roads in Punjab are named after Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted of corruption and is a proclaimed offender, he said.

“Naming public properties / projects after political figure can never be a good idea specially when a person is declared dishonest and liar by a court of last resort,” the application read.

The court should order the removal of Nawaz’s name, he added.

The Punjab government through its chief secretary and the secretary local government has been named in the application and asked to respond.

