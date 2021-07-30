Friday, July 30, 2021  | 19 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore man wants Nawaz Sharif’s name removed from schools, hospitals

Says former PM is a proclaimed offender

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

A man has gone to court to get former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name removed from the names of roads, hospitals, educational institutes and other public places.

Raza Khan said that many hospitals, educational institutes, public parks and roads in Punjab are named after Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted of corruption and is a proclaimed offender, he said.

“Naming public properties / projects after political figure can never be a good idea specially when a person is declared dishonest and liar by a court of last resort,” the application read.

The court should order the removal of Nawaz’s name, he added.

The Punjab government through its chief secretary and the secretary local government has been named in the application and asked to respond.

