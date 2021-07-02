Lahore man suffers heart attack during case hearing

A case has been registered against him

A Lahore man suffered a heart attack during a hearing at a sessions court on Friday.

He had appeared in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Muzaffar Hamdani. He had filed an application for interim bail in a fake cheque case.

The man, however, collapsed during the hearing and the court staff immediately rushed him to the Mayo Hospital.

A case had been registered against him by the Township police for giving a fake cheque to another person.

