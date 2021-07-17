Lahore man kills 70-year-old mother for ‘scolding’ him

A Lahore man has been accused of murdering his 70-year-old mother for scolding him and telling him to stop fighting with his wife, the police said Saturday.

The man, identified as Waseem, was having an argument with his wife at their house in Mozang, when his mother interjected and scolded them both. This angered the man and he attacked his mother with a cooking pan. She died on the spot.

SHO Asif Jabbar said the murder weapon has been seized.

The deceased woman’s husband registered a case against an unidentified person in the case. The family said that Waseem was not involved in the case.

The police conducted a raid and arrested the suspect near Bhatti Gate.