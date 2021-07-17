Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Lahore man kills 70-year-old mother for ‘scolding’ him

Suspect has been arrested

Posted: Jul 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

A Lahore man has been accused of murdering his 70-year-old mother for scolding him and telling him to stop fighting with his wife, the police said Saturday.

The man, identified as Waseem, was having an argument with his wife at their house in Mozang, when his mother interjected and scolded them both. This angered the man and he attacked his mother with a cooking pan. She died on the spot.

SHO Asif Jabbar said the murder weapon has been seized.

The deceased woman’s husband registered a case against an unidentified person in the case. The family said that Waseem was not involved in the case.

The police conducted a raid and arrested the suspect near Bhatti Gate.

2 Comments

  1. Anonymous  July 17, 2021 10:12 pm/ Reply

    The man got hell; in his life and hereafter; he will weep all of his life because now there is none to scolding him, may ALLAH rest the soul of the late lady in peace and award the best place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus, Aameen

  2. SAEED  July 17, 2021 10:12 pm/ Reply

    The man got hell; in his life and hereafter; he will weep all of his life because now there is none to scolding him, may ALLAH rest the soul of the late lady in peace and award the best place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus, Aameen

MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
