Thursday, July 1, 2021  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Lahore man arrested for raping woman visiting Pakistan

She had come from the UK on her father's death

Posted: Jul 1, 2021

A man has been arrested on charges of raping a woman who was visiting Lahore on her father’s death, the police said Thursday.

The woman told the police that she had come from the UK and was staying at the house of her father’s friend where his son raped her. Her stepmother didn’t let her stay at her father’s house, she claimed.

She said that he raped her for three days.

Iqbal Town SP Owais Shafiq remarked that they are investigating the case.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

