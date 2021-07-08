Lahore man arrested for beating up employer

A man was arrested for assaulting an employer outside his shop on Lahore’s Ravi Road.

On Sunday, a video of Bilal beating up a man went viral on social media. According to the police, he assaulted the victim for being absent from work for over a week.

CCTV footage of the attack showed the suspect punching, kicking, and dragging the victim by his hair. People in the neighbourhood tried to resolve the conflict but Bilal kept assaulting the employee.

On Wednesday, the police arrested the suspect. An FIR has been registered.

“No one can take the law in their hands,” the investigating officer said, adding that the police won’t discriminate between the poor and the rich.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.