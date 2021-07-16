Lahore man accused of setting wife on fire, escaping

A Lahore man has been accused of setting his wife on fire and killing her following a disagreement over the house they were living in, the police said Friday.

The woman’s body was found at their four-marla house in Kahna. She has been identified as 36-year-old Naila.

Her family said that she was the mother of five children, adding that her husband, in-laws have managed to escape and taken her children too.

According to her brother, Naila was having fights with her husband because her in-laws wanted to sell their house and she didn’t.

Investigation In-charge Habibullah said that a team has been formed to arrest her husband and in-laws.

