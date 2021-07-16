Friday, July 16, 2021  | 5 Zilhaj, 1442
Lahore lawyer arrested for raping woman: police

Lawyers staged a protest

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Online

The Lahore police have arrested a lawyer on charges of raping a woman. An FIR has been registered at the Johar Town police station.

He was presented before a Model Town court on Friday. Other lawyers, however, staged a protest against the arrest and blocked the main gate.

They asked the authorities to take back the case against the lawyer.

Because of the protest, people who had scheduled hearings couldn’t enter the court premises. The lawyers even stopped a police van carrying prisoners from entering the court.

rape VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
 
