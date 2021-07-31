Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore imposes smart lockdown in 13 localities

It has been enforced till Aug 12

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Photo: Online

The Lahore administration has decided to impose a smart lockdown in 13 localities till August 12, Thursday.

Primary Health Secretary Sarah Aslam has issued a notification saying that a smart lockdown will be placed in IMI Society, Johar Town, Green City, Shami Road, Muslim Town, Wahdat Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi, and Model Town.

The following restrictions will be placed under the lockdown:

  • All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices to remain closed
  • Complete ban on movement
  • Complete ban on gatherings of all kinds

The following places will remain open:

  • Pharmacies/medical stores
  • Medical facilities and vaccination centres
  • Petrol pumps
  • Oil depots
  • Tandoors
  • Bakeries
  • Grocery
  • Milk/dairy shops
  • Sweet shops
  • Vegetable/fruit shops
  • Chicken/meat shops
  • E-commerce/postal services
  • Utility services

New Covid variant

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that cases of the Epsilon variant have been reported in the province. “We have started conducting sample tests and sequencing to find out more about it.”

The new strain was first reported in California in 2020 and was declared a Variant of Concern by the US Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) after it observed a spike in its cases.

Studies reveal it is 20% more transmissible than other coronavirus variants. In June, about 1% of the total Covid-19 cases in the US were from the Epsilon variant, The Independent reported. The variant has been reported in at least 34 other countries after it was reported in the US.

Rashid said that more than 70% of cases in Punjab were of the Delta variant. To curb the rising number of cases, the government has begun a door-to-door vaccination campaign in major cities of the province.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.