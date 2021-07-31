Lahore imposes smart lockdown in 13 localities

The Lahore administration has decided to impose a smart lockdown in 13 localities till August 12, Thursday.

Primary Health Secretary Sarah Aslam has issued a notification saying that a smart lockdown will be placed in IMI Society, Johar Town, Green City, Shami Road, Muslim Town, Wahdat Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi, and Model Town.

The following restrictions will be placed under the lockdown:

All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices to remain closed

Complete ban on movement

Complete ban on gatherings of all kinds

The following places will remain open:

Pharmacies/medical stores

Medical facilities and vaccination centres

Petrol pumps

Oil depots

Tandoors

Bakeries

Grocery

Milk/dairy shops

Sweet shops

Vegetable/fruit shops

Chicken/meat shops

E-commerce/postal services

Utility services

New Covid variant

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that cases of the Epsilon variant have been reported in the province. “We have started conducting sample tests and sequencing to find out more about it.”

The new strain was first reported in California in 2020 and was declared a Variant of Concern by the US Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) after it observed a spike in its cases.

Studies reveal it is 20% more transmissible than other coronavirus variants. In June, about 1% of the total Covid-19 cases in the US were from the Epsilon variant, The Independent reported. The variant has been reported in at least 34 other countries after it was reported in the US.

Rashid said that more than 70% of cases in Punjab were of the Delta variant. To curb the rising number of cases, the government has begun a door-to-door vaccination campaign in major cities of the province.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.