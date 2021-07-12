Monday, July 12, 2021  | 1 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
Lahore delivers free masks to households

Government launches drive to distribute 15m masks

Posted: Jul 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The Punjab government has launched the ‘Lahore Wears Masks’ campaign to deliver free masks to households in the walled city.

“According to our study, 26% people in the city don’t wear masks,” Lahore Commissioner Captain Usman said in SAMAA TV programme Naya Din. “We have identified 16 areas where there is no compliance of SOPs at all.”

The government of Punjab has, therefore, commenced a drive to distribute at least 15 million masks across the city through the Pakistan Post.

“We have signed an MOU with them and they have agreed to distribute these masks via post,” Captian Usman said.

The campaign is funded by multiple multi-national companies and civil rights organisations both inside and outside the country. “Recently, an American clothing brand approached us and promised to donate 30 million masks,” the Lahore commissioner revealed.

Talking about the Delta variant, he said that cases at private laboratories have been reported in Lahore. The samples are going through genetic testing. The National Institute of Health in Islamabad has reported a case too.

“Before we talk about the number of cases of the variant, we need to focus on ways to stop its spread,” Captain Usman stressed.

