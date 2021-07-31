Lahore court sentences man to death for murdering niece

A sessions court in Lahore has sentenced a man to death for murdering his 14-year-old niece.

Additional Session Judge Rana Imran Shafi heard the case. Prosecutor Hafiz Obaid told the court that the police interrogated 13 witnesses in the case.

Earlier this year, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Kashif, opened fire during a family argument in which his 14-year-old niece was killed. A case was registered against him at the Factory Area police station.

Evidence against Kashif was presented in court Saturday after which Judge Shafi sentenced him to death and imposed a penalty of Rs500,000.

