Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore court sentences man to death for murdering niece

A Rs500,000 fine imposed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

A sessions court in Lahore has sentenced a man to death for murdering his 14-year-old niece.

Additional Session Judge Rana Imran Shafi heard the case. Prosecutor Hafiz Obaid told the court that the police interrogated 13 witnesses in the case.

Earlier this year, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Kashif, opened fire during a family argument in which his 14-year-old niece was killed. A case was registered against him at the Factory Area police station.

Evidence against Kashif was presented in court Saturday after which Judge Shafi sentenced him to death and imposed a penalty of Rs500,000.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
death sentence Lahore Murder sessions court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
CCTV show Noor jumped off terrace to protect herself: lawyer
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
Watch: Islamabad Sector E11 cloudburst floods neighbourhood in torrents
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
AJK Elections 2021: PTI wins 25 seats, PPP nine
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage's forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: CCTV footage’s forensic, suspect in police custody
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Zahir Jaffer's name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Zahir Jaffer’s name added to movement blacklist, police continue investigation
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s parents arrested, Therapy Works sealed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.