Lahore: Court sends PTI’s Nazir Chohan on two-day physical remand

The Federal Investigation Agency produced PTI Punjab MPA Nazir Chohan before a district court in Lahore on Thursday.

Judicial Magistrate Yousuf Abdur Rehman heard the case.

The FIA told the court that Chohan is accused of spreading hate speech against Special Assistant Shehzad Akbar on social media.

The investigators asked for 14 days of physical remand as they need to recover the social media accounts used in the hate campaign from him.

The court approved Chohan’s physical remand of two days and directed the FIA to present him July 31.

Chohan was arrested by the FIA on Wednesday after being released on bail from Lahore prison.

He is part of Jahangir Khan Tareen group in the PTI.