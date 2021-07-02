Lahore court acquits murder convict after six years

The Lahore High Court has acquitted a murder convict after six years because of lack of proof against him.

Aqeel Zaman was handed life imprisonment and fined Rs500,000 for murdering a man named Sameer over a business dispute in 2015.

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench noted, in its written verdict, that there were glaring problems with the case trial conducted by lower courts.

The bench observed that the investigation officer recorded contradictory statements and the murder weapon was found from Aqeel’s residence three days after the murder. This raised questions about the trial and the prosecution failed to provide satisfactory answers.

The convict had challenged the verdict and requested the high court to review his sentence. He has been acquitted now.