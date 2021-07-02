Friday, July 2, 2021  | 21 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore court acquits murder convict after six years

He was accused of murdering his business partner

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: File

The Lahore High Court has acquitted a murder convict after six years because of lack of proof against him.

Aqeel Zaman was handed life imprisonment and fined Rs500,000 for murdering a man named Sameer over a business dispute in 2015.

The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench noted, in its written verdict, that there were glaring problems with the case trial conducted by lower courts.
The bench observed that the investigation officer recorded contradictory statements and the murder weapon was found from Aqeel’s residence three days after the murder. This raised questions about the trial and the prosecution failed to provide satisfactory answers.

The convict had challenged the verdict and requested the high court to review his sentence. He has been acquitted now.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi's cattle market
Watch: 8-foot-tall Bablu arrives at Karachi’s cattle market
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list with 'increased monitoring'
Pakistan to stay on FATF’s grey list with ‘increased monitoring’
Why Hareem Shah isn't revealing her husband's name
Why Hareem Shah isn’t revealing her husband’s name
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Karachi man kills wife for filming TikTok videos
Hareem Shah's wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Hareem Shah’s wedding: PPP leaders show their hands and rings
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Karachi student jumps from rickshaw on MA Jinnah Road
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Naegleria death in Karachi: How was the patient infected?
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Sindh to provide land to affectees of Karachi anti-encroachment operations
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Lahore cleric's physical remand extended
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Lahore cleric’s physical remand extended
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
Cinemas to reopen in Pakistan from July 1
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.