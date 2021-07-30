KMC to issue graveyard certificates for free now

KMC has decided to issue graveyard certificates, commonly known as qabaristan ki parchi, for free now to the people of Karachi.

The certificate used to cost Rs300. Now, the relatives or family members of any deceased can get it for free from KMC Graveyard Department located at old KMC Building.

This was confirmed by KMC Central Committee for Graveyards Convener Ali Hassan Sajid to SAMAA Digital.

Sajid said applicants, who apply for graveyard certificates of the deceased can either be their spouse or blood relative.

The following documents are required for the certificate:

Photocopy of the deceased’s CNIC Photocopy of the blood relative or husband/wife’s CNIC Death certificate

“The applicant along with these documents can visit the KMC Graveyard Department and get ‘qabaristan ki parchi’ free of cost,” Sajid added.

He said that KMC has also made the burial process free of cost at two graveyards: Super Highway Link Road Model Graveyard and Sector 16-A Surjani Town Graveyard.

KMC has joined hands with non-governmental organisations to improve the infrastructure and other related works in Karachi graveyards.

Saylani Welfare Trust will bear the expense of burial on behalf of the people who cannot afford the charges at Super Highway Link Road Model Graveyard, while Jafaria Disaster Management Cell has taken the funeral responsibility at Sector 16-A, Surjani Town Graveyard.

There are a total of 203 graveyards in Karachi. Out of them, 89 graveyards are of general nature while the rest belong to different communities and societies.

The KMC senior officers confirmed 39 out of 89 graveyards are registered with KMC, while 50 are running without government registration.

