Saturday, July 24, 2021  | 13 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

KMC to demolish Orangi, Gujjar nullah encroachments before monsoon rains

Teams increased, heavy machinery deployed

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority have decided to demolish encroachments along Karachi’s Gujjar and Orangi nullahs within 15 days.

In a meeting on Friday, authorities devised a strategy to expedite anti-encroachment operations on the stormwater drains and complete them before monsoon rains in the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the city in the upcoming week.

According to KMC senior director Bashir Siddiqui, 95% encroachments have been removed from the nullahs. “The remaining will be removed in 15 days.”

The department has decided to increase the number of teams working at the drains. Fifteen teams, along with heavy machinery, have been deployed to the Gujjar nullah and 10 to the Orangi nullah, he told SAMAA Digital.

Districts administrations, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh police teams, and city wardens will also be present during the anti-encroachment drives to avert any untoward situation, the senior director added.

The anti-encroachment drive in Karachi first started in January this year at the Mehmoodabad nullah. KMC and the district administration demolished over 250 concrete and non-concrete houses illegally built over the drain.

In mid-February, the authorities started removing encroachments from Gujjar and Orangi nullahs.

A survey by the NED Urban Development and Infrastructure Department has revealed that there are over 3,000 and 2,000 concrete and non-concrete structures built over the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs respectively.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Gujjar Nullah Karachi KMC anti encroachment monsoon rain Orangi Nullah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi nullahs, karachi stormwater drains, karachi orangi and gujjar nullahs, monsoon rains in karachi, KMC,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Rain expected in Karachi on July 25: Met dept
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was 'in his senses' during arrest
Noor Mukadam murder suspect was ‘in his senses’ during arrest
Former Pakistani diplomat's daughter killed in Islamabad
Former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter killed in Islamabad
Noor Mukadam's murderer is not mentally ill: father
Noor Mukadam’s murderer is not mentally ill: father
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Therapy Works denies authorising Zahir but patient claim disputes this
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Police to continue questioning Zahir Jaffer
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Covid-19: Sindh markets to close at 6pm, outdoor dining banned
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Karachi men shoot sacrificial buffalo, court approves their bail
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
Eidul Azha SOPs: Sacrifice not allowed at homes, residential areas
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.