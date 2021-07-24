KMC to demolish Orangi, Gujjar nullah encroachments before monsoon rains

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority have decided to demolish encroachments along Karachi’s Gujjar and Orangi nullahs within 15 days.

In a meeting on Friday, authorities devised a strategy to expedite anti-encroachment operations on the stormwater drains and complete them before monsoon rains in the city.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in the city in the upcoming week.

According to KMC senior director Bashir Siddiqui, 95% encroachments have been removed from the nullahs. “The remaining will be removed in 15 days.”

The department has decided to increase the number of teams working at the drains. Fifteen teams, along with heavy machinery, have been deployed to the Gujjar nullah and 10 to the Orangi nullah, he told SAMAA Digital.

Districts administrations, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh police teams, and city wardens will also be present during the anti-encroachment drives to avert any untoward situation, the senior director added.

The anti-encroachment drive in Karachi first started in January this year at the Mehmoodabad nullah. KMC and the district administration demolished over 250 concrete and non-concrete houses illegally built over the drain.

In mid-February, the authorities started removing encroachments from Gujjar and Orangi nullahs.

A survey by the NED Urban Development and Infrastructure Department has revealed that there are over 3,000 and 2,000 concrete and non-concrete structures built over the Gujjar and Orangi nullahs respectively.

