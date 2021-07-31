Saturday, July 31, 2021  | 20 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

KMC demolishes Jubilee Market in three days

164 shops were constructed on a stormwater drain

SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has demolished 164 shops at Jubilee Market in three days. All shops were constructed on stormwater drains.

The development has been confirmed by KMC South Anti-Encroachment Deputy Director Iftikhar Ahmed to SAMAA Digital.

He said that the entire market has been converted into a pile of debris. The process to lift the debris has been postponed because of the lockdown in Karachi. “The process will likely start next week,” Ahmed added.

KMC's anti-encroachment teams worked in full strength to demolish the shops.

There were a total of 164 shops at Karachi's Jubilee Market. Out of them, 32 were demolished by KMC anti-encroachment department a few months ago.

On July 1, the floor of Jubilee Market collapsed and the district administration sealed the entire market.

Later, the KMC anti-encroachment department served eviction notices to the shopkeepers and started the demolition drive on July 28, Wednesday.

On the first day, shopkeepers staged a protest and chanted slogans against the district administration and KMC staffers. In the protest, the police baton-charged them and detained some of them.

The Jubilee Market was built on a stormwater drain 30 years ago.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

