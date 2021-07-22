Thursday, July 22, 2021  | 11 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rains: 15 killed, 26 injured

Four houses destroyed

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Fifteen people have been killed and 26 injured during monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last four days, according to the provincial disaster management board.

A report revealed that four houses have been destroyed and 21 partially damaged in the rainfall.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the Karakoram Highway was closed for traffic after landslides were reported at nine different spots. The tourists stuck on the highway have been instructed to wait in Chilas.

The authorities said that they have cleared seven spots and only two remain now, adding that the route will be reopened for traffic soon.

khyber pakhtunkhwa monsoon rains
 
HOME  
 
 

 
 
 

