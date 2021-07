A 10-year-old shepherd was killed after a train ran over him in Khairpur early Tuesday.

His cattle, 10 goats, and five sheep, were killed in the accident too.

Abdul Majid Baddi was hit by a freight train while he was crossing railways tracks of the Khairpur Railway Station, according to the police.

His body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. An FIR has yet to be registered.

