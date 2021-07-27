Khadija Siddiqui case: Govt says attacker released on ‘technical remission’

Shah Hussain, who was convicted and sentenced for stabbing law student Khadija Siddiqui 23 times, was released early because of technical remissions, Punjab Minister for Prisons and Colonies Fayyazul Hassan Chohan clarified Tuesday.

He was sentenced to five-year imprisonment in 2018. Hussain was, however, released on July 17 after serving a jail time of just three-and-a-half years.

The development in the case led to an uproar on social media and multiple activists and lawyers questioned the Punjab government.

پنجاب حکومت، آئی جی جیل خانہ جات اور محکمہ داخلہ پنجاب کے خلاف چلائی گئی غلط میڈیا کمپین کا ڈراپ سین۔۔۔!!!! pic.twitter.com/Hofxtsn9kG — Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) July 27, 2021

In a video message on Twitter, Chohan clarified that Hussain was not given a legal remission by the prime minister, chief minister of Punjab, or the jail superintendent. “He was released on technical remissions which are granted for annual good character, blood donation, and education.”

Hussain deposited Rs0.3 million on the jail’s gate as well, a notification issued by the Punjab Central Jail stated. The total remissions earned by Hussain were one year, five months, and 23 days.

The complainant, Siddiqui, tweeted that she was unaware of the development despite reaching out to officials.

“Your silence reeks of complicity. You are responsible for allowing the early release of my attacker!”

I waited, waited and waited for them to reach out! Zero response.



I want answers from IG jail and Minister for prisons, @Fayazchohanpti



Your silence reeks of complicity



You are responsible for allowing early release of my attacker! — khadija siddiqi (@khadijasid751) July 26, 2021

The case

Khadija Siddiqui, a law student, was attacked by her class fellow, Shah Husain, on May 3, 2016, near Shimla Hill. She had gone to pick up her younger sister from school.

The sisters were about to get into their car when Hussain attacked Khadija and stabbed her 23 times leaving her critically injured.

The Civil Lines police registered a case against Shah Hussain on the charge of attempted murder. After multiple delays, Lahore Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took administrative notice of the case in June 2017 and directed the judicial magistrate to hear the trial on daily basis and conclude it in 30 days.

The court reserved its verdict in the case on 27th July sentencing Hussain to seven-year imprisonment. He was acquitted by the Lahore High Court in 2018 on the “benefit of the doubt”. Hussain, however, failed to establish his cases after which his sentence was restored.