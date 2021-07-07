Kashmir will decide for itself, won’t take dictation: Bilawal

The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will decide their fate for themselves and won’t take dictation, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has said.



Addressing the public at Rawlakot on Thursday, Bilawal said the region’s upcoming general elections hold historic significance.



“Your vote will send a message to both sides of the border that no compromise can be made over Kashmir.”



Bilawal said the PPP will take instrucion from the people of Kashmir. “If they want peace, we will ensure peace, if they want war, we will go for war.”



He also said that the atrocities being committed in the Indian-Occupied Kashmir are intolerable for Azad Kashmir’s citizens. Bilawal went on to criticize what he said was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘silence’ on the issue, adding that if his party comes to power, it will be ready to confront Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We are standing shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris.”



Direct elections to 45 seats of the Azad Kashmir legislative assembly are set to be held on July 25, Sunday. Four constituencies have been added to the elections this year.



The last date for submission of nomination papers before the returning officers was June 21, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers took place on June 22.



Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu.



Last month, the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir handed over the security of the upcoming polls to the Pakistan Rangers.



A ban has been imposed on the approval of development projects, inaugurations, and foundation-stone laying ceremonies, and inspection of projects in the region.



The election commission has banned transfers, promotions, and new appointments in all government institutions.