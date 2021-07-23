Traffic resumes on Karakoram Highway after three days

It was blocked due to landslides, floods

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Karakoram Highway reopened for traffic after three days Thursday evening, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The Pakistan Army's media wing said that FWO teams worked for 24 hours to clear the highway despite bad weather conditions and difficult terrain.

Related: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rains: 15 killed, 26 injured

The road was blocked after landslides occurred at different points. According to ISPR, the highway had been blocked at 20 points on the route from Tata Pani to Raikot.

Gilgit-Baltistan received heavy rainfall from July 20 onwards, which led to landslides and flooding. Tourists stuck on the highway were instructed to wait in Chilas till the road was cleared.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.