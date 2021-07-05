Karachi’s Nasla Tower: ABAD forms committee for affectees, disassociates itself

The Association of Builders and Developers has formed an action committee to deal with the demolition of the Nasla Tower and disassociated itself with the case. The committee comprises the building’s residents and builder Abu Bakar Katliya.

ABAD patron-in-chief and former chairman Mohsin Shaikhani made the announcement during a press conference held at the residential building on Monday.

“We are going to establish a Nasla Tower affectees’ action committee,” he said, adding the committee will look after all issues of the buildings. ABAD has handed over the matter to the affectees, adding that the association is standing with them and will provide them all help.

Without taking anyone’s name, Shaikhani said they will do as you wish, but spare the affectees and provide them some relief.

Shaikhani remarked they want a proper policy and direction on which they can work. “We are not against anyone, but we want to do progressive work for Karachi,” he added.

The former ABAD chairperson said the top court should verify the lease documents of the plot Nasla Tower has been built on, adding they are not against any court.

Karachi has been leading in terms of construction; however, it’s still behind Lahore and Islamabad. The ABAD patron-in-chief said the Bahria Town management is working on its own and no one restricted them. He remarked that builders are now leaving Karachi.

“At the time of booking, people are now asking builders who will pay them if the building is demolished,” he said.

ABAD Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas said the construction industry is not getting favourable conditions, adding leased houses and mosques are being demolished. “The situation is not good for the construction industry and unjustified action is being taken against builders,” he added.

Ilyas made it clear that ABAD is not in the favour of illegal construction, adding none of its members are involved in illegal construction in Karachi.

The ABAD chairman said the Nasla Tower verdict surely hampers legal construction in Karachi, adding the top court should review its judgement.

On June 16, the Supreme Court ordered the Karachi Commissioner to demolish the residential plaza on Sharae Quaideen after ensuring that it has been vacated. The high-rise building has 43 luxury apartments. The estimated market cost of each flat is around Rs35 million.

The top court was hearing petitions against encroachments in the city when it ordered the demolition of Nalsa Tower. The builder was instructed to refund the residents in three months. “The owners of the tower shall refund the price of shops/residential units and other areas sold by them in any form to the registered owners within a period of three months,” the court said in its written verdict. “In case of delay, the claimants can claim mark-up/profit at the bank rate together with damages.”

The verdict said that there is “no denial” that the plot was expanded illegally. The original plot was 780 square yards but the tower was built on 1,044 square yards.

“A service road has been encroached on and the tower exists on an area in excess of what was originally leased,” it said.

The Karachi commissioner was instructed to take possession of it, ensure that people living in the building vacate it, and start its demolition. He was asked to submit a compliance report at the next hearing.

