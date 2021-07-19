Karachi woman travelling in a rickshaw harassed on Shahrae Faisal

The video of a woman, harassed in a rickshaw on Karachi’s Shahrae Faisal, has been doing rounds on social media.

According to the police, earlier this week, two men on a motorcycle followed the woman on her way back home. They made multiple attempts to stop the rickshaw.

When the rickshaw driver stopped near a police check post near Drigh Road, the suspects fled. They were not wearing helmets.

The woman filmed the entire incident and posted the video on social media. The police have obtained the CCTV footage. A case has, however, not been registered because the police said they didn’t receive any complaint.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393

Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Pakistan Citizen portal

