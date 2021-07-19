Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi woman travelling in a rickshaw harassed on Shahrae Faisal

Video goes viral

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
The video of a woman, harassed in a rickshaw on Karachi's Shahrae Faisal, has been doing rounds on social media. According to the police, earlier this week, two men on a motorcycle followed the woman on her way back home. They made multiple attempts to stop the rickshaw. When the rickshaw driver stopped near a police check post near Drigh Road, the suspects fled. They were not wearing helmets. The woman filmed the entire incident and posted the video on social media. The police have obtained the CCTV footage. A case has, however, not been registered because the police said they didn't receive any complaint. Harassment in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The video of a woman, harassed in a rickshaw on Karachi’s Shahrae Faisal, has been doing rounds on social media.

According to the police, earlier this week, two men on a motorcycle followed the woman on her way back home. They made multiple attempts to stop the rickshaw.

When the rickshaw driver stopped near a police check post near Drigh Road, the suspects fled. They were not wearing helmets.

The woman filmed the entire incident and posted the video on social media. The police have obtained the CCTV footage. A case has, however, not been registered because the police said they didn’t receive any complaint.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
harassment Karachi
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
harassment, karachi woman harassed, woman in karachi, karachi sharae faisal,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Heavy rain lashes Karachi
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
Video: This 55-maund bull is as tall as Big Show
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
‘Beautifying’ Schon Circle: South district’s vision looks nothing like Karachi
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Be careful while jumping in pools at Karachi farmhouses
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
Usman Mirza case: Rape, extortion charges included in the FIR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.