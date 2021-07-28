Wednesday, July 28, 2021  | 17 Zilhaj, 1442
Karachi weather: No rain expected in coming days

Monsoon rains likely mid-September

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that no rain is expected in Karachi in the coming days but it will stay cloudy.

"The monsoon spell is far from the city because the monsoon belt has turned to the northern areas," he told SAMAA TV on Wednesday morning.

He said a heavy monsoon spell is expected by the middle of September and not necessarily in August. He predicted it would not be terrible like last year.

The Pakistan Met Department has forecast more rain this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.

