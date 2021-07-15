Karachi water supply returns to normal after line repair work

Water supply in Karachi has returned to normal after six days as the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board completed repair of three lines.

All three water supply lines have been repaired, KWSB Gharo Executive Engineer-XEN Iqbal Palijo told SAMAA Digital Thursday. All of them would be would be functional by midnight.

“Right now, 90% areas of Karachi is getting water supply through rising main lines,” said the engineer.

The water supply to Karachi was affected on July 10 after a major power breakdown in the city. The breakdown affected the supply to Karachi.

People in Karachi had to buy expensive water tankers because of the water crisis in the city.

A 1,000-gallon water tanker was sold for Rs2,000 instead of Rs1,300, the price approved by the government. A 2,000-gallon tanker was sold for Rs2,800 instead of Rs1800.