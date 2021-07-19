Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected

Light rain was reported in different parts of Karachi early Monday morning.

The weather turned pleasant after rain in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shahrae Faisal, PECHS, Korangi, Defence, and Clifton.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours. Karachi’s temperature is expected to hit 32 to 34 degrees.

Last week, heavy rain lashed several areas of Karachi such as II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Malir, Bahadurabad, MA Jinnah Road, and PECHS Society.

Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12. The city is expected to receive rainfall during Eidul Azha too. PMD has predicted rain on July 20 (Tuesday) and July 21 (Wednesday).

