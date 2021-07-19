Monday, July 19, 2021  | 8 Zilhaj, 1442
Karachi wakes up to drizzle, more rain expected

Expect a rainy Eidul Azha

Posted: Jul 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

Light rain was reported in different parts of Karachi early Monday morning.

The weather turned pleasant after rain in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shahrae Faisal, PECHS, Korangi, Defence, and Clifton.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain in the next 24 hours. Karachi’s temperature is expected to hit 32 to 34 degrees.

Last week, heavy rain lashed several areas of Karachi such as II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Malir, Bahadurabad, MA Jinnah Road, and PECHS Society.

Karachi received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12. The city is expected to receive rainfall during Eidul Azha too. PMD has predicted rain on July 20 (Tuesday) and July 21 (Wednesday).

One Comment

  1. Ahmed Gadit  July 19, 2021 1:11 pm/ Reply

    Arey bhai 20 july aur 21july oo barish ka kaha h june ko nh

