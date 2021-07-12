Monday, July 12, 2021  | 1 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after

Intensity to grow after Wednesday

Posted: Jul 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

It started to rain early morning Monday. Expected to be light to moderate till Wednesday and intensify after in Karachi. Photo: SAMAA Digital

The monsoon rains hit Karachi two days before the Met office had predicted on Monday with the weather system expected to run till mid-week.

“There were predictions that from July 11 to 14 many of Sindh’s areas,” amateur meteorologist Jawad Memon told Naya Din on Monday morning. “For Karachi it was light to moderate rain.”

The expectation was that monsoon would hit July 15.

“There are two phases. In Bay of Bengal there is a low pressure system. These rains are phase one. And it will be almost July 11 to 14 (Monday to Wednesday). In some areas it could be moderate to heavy as we saw in Surjani and Gulshan-e-Hadeed.”

Memon went on to explain that the low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal will move towards Pakistan from about July 14/15. It will be move towards Sindh, the Arabian sea and then, after the 15th the intensity of rain is expected to go up.

There was heavy rain in Punjab, especially Lahore. This will be on and off throughout the week, Memon added to a question on whether people will be able to fly to Lahore over the weekend. People have been planning to travel for Eid. It will be heavy in Islamabad as well, he said. Upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhunkhwa will more likely see heavy rainfall. It has happened in Murree already.

