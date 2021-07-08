Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15

Karachi will receive monsoon rains starting July 15, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The first spell will last from July 15 to July 17, the department said, adding that the city is expected to 10mm to 22mm of rain.

On June 21, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the first spell of monsoon rains will hit Karachi after the first week of July. “The monsoon season will begin in July and last till September,” he told SAMAA TV.

The weather will remain pleasant in the upcoming week, he said.

Multiple areas of Karachi received light showers in June which Sarfaraz called the “pre-monsoon spell”.

The PMD has forecast more rain in the country this year. Kashmir, Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers.

