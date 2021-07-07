Karachi starts administering Moderna vaccine

It is given 28 days apart
Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate of over 11% despite vaccinating thousands of people. The city continues to report hundreds of new infections on a daily basis. It has so far reported over 180,000 infections, according to the official stats.
The city has now started administering the US-made Moderna vaccine. It is given 28 days apart.
The vaccine is, however, not available to the general public. For now, it is only being given to travellers and people with low immunity, including those suffering from cancer, liver and heart diseases. Diabetics can receive the Moderna vaccine too.
Moderna
Type: mRNA
Doses: 2, 28 days apart
The health ministry has issued some guidelines as to who can receive the Moderna vaccine.
It says that people aged 18 or above, who have not received any other currently available Covid-19 vaccines, can get the Moderna jab.
Here’s the list of all the people who can receive the Moderna vaccine:
Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine last week, Planning Minister Asad Umar confirmed.
The centre has allotted the Sindh government 200,000 vaccine doses.
It is available at the following vaccination centres: