Karachi starts administering Moderna vaccine

Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate of over 11% despite vaccinating thousands of people. The city continues to report hundreds of new infections on a daily basis. It has so far reported over 180,000 infections, according to the official stats.

The city has now started administering the US-made Moderna vaccine. It is given 28 days apart.

The vaccine is, however, not available to the general public. For now, it is only being given to travellers and people with low immunity, including those suffering from cancer, liver and heart diseases. Diabetics can receive the Moderna vaccine too.

Moderna

Type: mRNA

Doses: 2, 28 days apart

The health ministry has issued some guidelines as to who can receive the Moderna vaccine.

It says that people aged 18 or above, who have not received any other currently available Covid-19 vaccines, can get the Moderna jab.

Here’s the list of all the people who can receive the Moderna vaccine:

Those with comorbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, renal failure, chronic liver disease, malignancy Individuals with a mandatory requirement of vaccination for travel Overseas workers with valid iqama (foreign employment contract) Students Those travelling for official or business purposes Those who are chronically immunosuppressed Post organ transplantation: the patient may receive the vaccine three months after the transplantation procedure Post chemotherapy: the patient may receive the vaccine 28 days after chemotherapy Women who are pregnant and lactating and meet the above requirements

Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine last week, Planning Minister Asad Umar confirmed.

The centre has allotted the Sindh government 200,000 vaccine doses.

It is available at the following vaccination centres:

Expo

Civil hospital

Ojha (Dow hospital)

JPMC (Jinnah hospital)

SUIT (Sindh Institute of Kidney diseases And Transplant)

It is available at district centres across the city as well

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.