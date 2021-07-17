Saturday, July 17, 2021  | 6 Zilhaj, 1442
Karachi shopkeeper harasses woman, family beats him up

Posted: Jul 17, 2021
A shopkeeper was beaten up for harassing a woman near Karachi's Tariq Road. According to the police, earlier this week, the complainant went to the shop with her friends where the salesman harassed and misbehaved with her. The woman went back home and narrated the incident to her family after which her brothers and relatives went to the shop and beat up the suspect. They then took him to the area's police station. The police have obtained CCTV footage of the assault. On Friday, a compromise was made between the complainant and the suspect, a police officer said. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
