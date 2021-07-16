Karachi seminary teacher arrested on charges of sexually assaulting student

The Karachi police have arrested Thursday a seminary teacher on charges of sexually abusing his 14-year-old student.

The teenager’s father had called the police helpline, 15 Madadgaar, and filed a complaint against the teacher.

A team of 15 Madadgaar along with the Sukhan police reached Jamia Hafsa Islamic, a seminary in Mehmoodabad’s Bhains Colony, and arrested the suspect.

An FIR under sections 377 (unnatural offence) and 511 (attempt to commit crime) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against the suspect.

The police said that the teacher had told his student to wash one of the toilets at the seminary. The teenager was cleaning it when the teacher came from behind and locked its door. He then forced himself on his student, tried to kiss him, and stripped off his trouser. The teacher threatened to beat the teen if he told anyone.

Sukhan Station Investigation Officer Sub Inspector Long Khan told SAMAA Digital that the survivor and the cleric were sent to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for their medical examination.

The teenager’s report reveals that he was sexually assaulted, the police officer added.

The suspect was presented before a judicial magistrate and he was remanded into police custody for three days.

Last month, Mufti Azizur Rehman of Lahore’s Jamia Manzoorul Islamia was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a madrassa student.

The student (who identified himself but who we will not name), had registered an FIR at the North Cantt Police Station in Lahore. He said that he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013. “During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.”

He said that he pleaded with Mufti Aziz to reconsider the decision upon which the cleric said he would if the young man engaged with him sexually. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

The man said he was sexually exploited every Friday for three years and blackmailed. He went to the madrassa administration but, according to him, they said this was not possible as the mufti was an old man and a pious person. They said he must be lying, according to the application made to the police.

He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed.

The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.

He was terminated by his madrassa and his party, the JUI-F, suspended his party membership after the videos went viral. Rehman confessed to the heinous crime in police custody on June 20.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.