Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash

It was renamed after Malala Yousafzai in 2012

Posted: Jul 8, 2021
Posted: Jul 8, 2021

Photo: Twitter

Sindh has decided to restore the original name of the Malala Yousafzai Government Girls Secondary School on Karachi’s Mission Road after social media users demanded the government to protect the city’s history.

The school was originally named Seth Kooverji Khimji Lohana Gujarati School after a Gujrati social worker. The name was renamed after Malala Yousafzai on February 6, 2012.

SAMAA TV’s Sanjay Sadhwani had tweeted a picture of the school and in which he said that it was not appropriate to rename the school after Malala Yousafzai. “Stop playing with history,” he remarked and asked the government to restore the school’s original name.

Let’s not change the history, said human rights activist Kapil Dev while responding to the tweet. “We request Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani to revisit the decision,” he remarked, adding that new schools should be opened to honour Malala Yousafzai.

Another user wrote that Seth Kooverji Khimji’s name is history that needs safeguarding and highlights the Gujrati Sindhi contribution in the making of Karachi.

Ziauddin Yousafzai, Malala’s father, reacted to the news and said that the school’s original name must be restored. “We are bound to respect our history.”

He went ahead and thanked activists for pointing this out. “Due apologies if our Hindu community has felt hurt and alienated.”

On this, Saeed Ghani shared that he has asked for a comprehensive report on the matter. “The name will be restored officially after due process but surely any other school will be named after Malala,” he promised.

