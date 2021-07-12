Monday, July 12, 2021  | 1 Zilhaj, 1442
Karachi receives first spell of monsoon rains, weather turns pleasant

One killed, four injured

Posted: Jul 12, 2021
Posted: Jul 12, 2021

The first spell of this year’s monsoon rains arrived in Karachi early Monday morning, turning the weather pleasant amid the hot summer season.

A young man in Madina Colony died from electrocution while accidents caused by inundated roads injured four people in incidents following the downpour.

Heavy and light rain was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. Steel Town, Landhi, Malir, Airport, Safoora Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Orangi Town, Saddar, Garden and old city areas.

A K-Electric spokesperson claimed power supply stayed stable during the rain. However, he admitted that some parts of Baldia Town, Surjani Town, Clifton, DHA and Gadap Town were affected. He said 1400 feeders were fully operational 500 are not fully working and that supply to the Dhabeji Grid Station has been prioritized.

KE has also urged people to exercise safety during the monsoon season.

