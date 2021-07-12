Karachi prepared to handle 70 to 80mm rain, not more

Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed has said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has prepared a monsoon contingency plan to ensure that the city does not flood during July and August rains.

He was speaking to the media at the Metropole roundabout Monday after reviewing the post-rain situation on Shahrae Faisal, Karsaz, Liaquatabad, and Nazimabad. Karachi received unexpected monsoon rains Monday morning.

The KMC has installed de-watering pumps at all underpasses in Karachi, he said, adding that 25 de-watering pumps have been increased in strength.

KMC has formed three teams to deal with rain-related issues, while 514 small and 38 big stormwaters are being cleaned. “KMC will use machinery and manpower of cantonment boards, the Pakistan Navy, and Pakistan Disaster Management Authority in time of need,” Laeeq added.

The Karachi administrator said the institutions are capable of dealing with rain emergencies if the city experiences 70 to 80 millimeter of rain. It would, however, be difficult for the civic departments if 150-200mm rain is reported.

KMC has not issued any NOC for setting up make-shift cattle markets in Karachi, and it won’t give permission for it, the administrator added.