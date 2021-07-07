Karachi police seize boatload of stolen motorcycle parts

They were hidden in a bungalow, four suspects arrested

The watchman of the bungalow and three other suspects were arrested in the raid.

The suspects would steal motorcycles from different areas of the city, according to the police.

The watchman would dismantle them and sell out to spare part dealers at lower rates.

The police were checking any criminal record of the arrestees and further interrogating them.