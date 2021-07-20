Karachi police arrest man for harassing woman on Sharae Faisal

A man, identified as Muhammad Hamza, has been arrested for harassing a woman travelling in a rickshaw on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal.

The video of the harassment, filmed by the woman, had been doing rounds on social media. Two men on a motorcycle followed the woman on her way back home. They made multiple attempts to stop the rickshaw.

When the rickshaw driver stopped near a police check post near Drigh Road, the suspects fled. They were not wearing helmets.

On Tuesday, the police arrested one of the suspects with the help of the video. According to District East SSP, Hamza is being questioned.

We are conducting raids to arrest his accomplices as soon as possible, he added.

Harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043

FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk

Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098

Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393

Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518

Pakistan Citizen portal

