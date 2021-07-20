Karachi police arrest man for harassing woman on Sharae Faisal

Police are on the lookout for his accomplices
A man, identified as Muhammad Hamza, has been arrested for harassing a woman travelling in a rickshaw on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal.
The video of the harassment, filmed by the woman, had been doing rounds on social media. Two men on a motorcycle followed the woman on her way back home. They made multiple attempts to stop the rickshaw.
When the rickshaw driver stopped near a police check post near Drigh Road, the suspects fled. They were not wearing helmets.
On Tuesday, the police arrested one of the suspects with the help of the video. According to District East SSP, Hamza is being questioned.
We are conducting raids to arrest his accomplices as soon as possible, he added.
If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: